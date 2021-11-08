Advertisement

Boynton church collects donations to help families in need

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Churchgoers in Boynton Beach attended mass Sunday morning in an effort to serve others.

The Church of Our Savior in Boynton Beach is working with a local school to help about 13 families who don't always have a meal to get them through the day.

They are asking church members to donate to help Crosspointe Elementary School families in need enjoy Thanksgiving.

Church of Our Savior in Boynton Beach service on Nov. 7, 2021
Church of Our Savior in Boynton Beach service on Nov. 7, 2021

The church will match every donation, and give each family a $50 Publix gift card.

Organizers are also collecting donations for the "Back to Basics" angel tree program in which they gift new sneakers, socks and other necessities for children in need.

