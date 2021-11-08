Advertisement

Brightline train hits car on first day back after shutdown

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Officials said a Brightline train hit a car carrying a grandmother and her grandchild on the higher-speed line's first day back in operation since the pandemic began.

The collision occurred near Northeast Third Street and North Flagler Avenue in Pompano Beach just before 10:30 a.m.

Fire rescue officials said the 71-year-old woman suffered some broken bones and the child did not appear to be seriously injured.

A grandmother and her grandchild were injured after a Brightline train hit their car in Pompano Beach, Fla., on Nov. 8, 2021.

The train was heading from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale, where an event was scheduled to mark the train's return.

The train travels at speeds of up to 79 mph through some of South Florida's most densely populated cities.

Since Brightline started service in January 2018, it has been plagued by collisions with vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.

This prompted officials to announce a statewide safety campaign that involved adding more signage announcing service, increasing public service announcements and putting out safety street teams at local events.

A car was severely damaged after a collision with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach, Fla., on Nov. 8, 2021.

It's been more than a year and a half since Brightline trains have carried passengers from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The rail service officially returned to a full schedule on Monday.

During last week's soft launch, riders were able to book discounted rates while Brightline prepared for full operations.

Fares between West Palm Beach and Miami are $15 to $37.

Brightline is also rolling out its new ridesharing service that aims to provide seamless travel for passengers to and from stations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

