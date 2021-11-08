Advertisement

A Child’s Home: Trish Zenczak & Idolina Morales

Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Watch “A Child’s Home” every week and meet a local child looking for a forever home. You’ll see how you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

(Video produced by Sydney Steinger, host of A Child’s Home.)

