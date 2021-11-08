Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces legislative agenda to address vaccine mandates, leaving OSHA

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by Senate President Wilton Simpson and House of Representatives Speaker Chris Sprowls to announce a new legislative agenda.

The agenda mainly focuses on the federal government's new vaccination rules that were announced last week.

The agenda consists of four bills that would prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates from employers or schools and a bill for Florida to withdraw from OSHA.

Senate Bill 2/House Bill 1B would prevent public educational institutions or governmental entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment and fine companies up to $50,000 for violating it and prohibit schools from requiring masks or the COVID-19 vaccine.

It would also prevent private employers from requiring vaccines. Private employers would have to provide at least one exemption including periodic testing and religious reasons.

Senate Bill 4/ House Bill 3B would create a public records exemption for certain information, such as personal medical information or information regarding an employee’s religious beliefs, contained in files created during an investigation of an employer that refuses to provide the individual exemptions or terminates an employee based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

Senate Bill 6/House Bill 5B would withdraw Florida from the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and assert state jurisdiction over occupational safety and health issues.

Senate Bill 8B/ House Bill 7B would repeals provisions of existing law that could allow the State Health Officer to mandate vaccines.

