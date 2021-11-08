Advertisement

Palm Beach County student disappears during JROTC field trip

Nov. 8, 2021
A 16-year-old Palm Beach County student disappeared during a JROTC field trip to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia.

Mia Brailford was last seen by her roommate at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in a tent they were sharing, but she wasn't present at morning check-in.

The Upson County Sheriff's Office has launched an ongoing search for the Atlantic Community Senior High School student.

Investigators urge anyone who has heard from Mia or has information about her whereabouts, to call 706-647-7411.

