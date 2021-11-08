Advertisement

Palm Beach County student goes missing during ROTC field trip

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A 16-year-old Palm Beach County student went missing during a ROTC field trip to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia.

Mia Brailford was last seen by her roommate around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in a tent they were sharing, but she wasn't present at morning check-in.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office has launched an ongoing search for the Atlantic Community High School student.

Investigators urge anyone who has heard from Mia or has information about her whereabouts, to call (706) 647-7411.

