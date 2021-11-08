Advertisement

Port St. Lucie doctor to be honored for numerous vaccine clinics, administering 10,000+ doses

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The City of Port St. Lucie will honor one of its own at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Back in March, Dr. Mark Pamer and his office staff made it their mission to vaccinate as many city residents as possible against Covid-19.

He and his team formed a partnership with the city to help get shots in arms.

“He's done about 25 vaccine clinics throughout the city,” said Billy Weinshank, Emergency Management Administrator for the City of Port St. Lucie. “He's also come on a couple televised interviews with us where he's basically educated our citizens about covid 19, about variants, about trying to address vaccine hesitancy so, he's been a super partner.”

To date, Pamer and his team have given over 10,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“There were lives that were saved, society was helped, and so I know we're going to be proud of our efforts,” said Pamer. “We'll never know who these people were or how many there were but we know it will be substantial.”

The partnership between the city and Pamer’s office allows city staff to take care of all of the paperwork associated with vaccinations. Medical office staff are then able to focus on giving the vaccines.

Pamer has also participated in several city vaccine myth-busters since the beginning of the pandemic.

The next clinic is scheduled for Friday, November 12th at Keiser University from noon until 4 p.m.

No appointment is necessary and first, second, and booster doses will be available.

