Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
Mother found after children found wandering alone in Delray
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Palm Beach County schools move up date for optional masks after judge's ruling
1 man dead after pedestrian and semi-truck crash on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue
King tides, big swells cause flooding on West Palm roads

Latest News

Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph turns upfield after a reception in the second half...
Travis Rudolph expected in court for 'stand your ground' hearing
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions
Watch "A Child's Home" on Wednesday nights at 10:00 on FOX29
A Child’s Home: Trish Zenczak & Idolina Morales
Watch "A Child's Home" on Wednesday nights at 10:00 on FOX29
A Child's Home: Trish Zenczak & Idolina Morales