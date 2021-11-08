Student who disappeared during JROTC trip found safe in Alabama

A South Florida teenager who disappeared during a JROTC field trip to Georgia has been found safe in Alabama.

Upson County, Georgia, Sheriff Dan Kilgore said Monday that Mia Brailford, 16, was found about 4 p.m. Monday in Phenix City, Alabama.

Authorities said the teen vanished Saturday night during a trip to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia.

Kilgore said a suspect was apprehended at the location where Brailford was found and is expected to face a felony charge of interstate interference with child custody.

Brailford is an 11th-grade student at Atlantic Community Senior High School in Delray Beach.

Kilgore said the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation were able to locate Brailford through analysis of historic cellphone data.

It was not immediately known if Brailford knew the suspect, whose name has not been released.

