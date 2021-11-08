Advertisement

Video shows man set fire to Pulse memorial in Orlando

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Orlando Police Department is looking for a man who was seen on camera setting fire to the Pulse Nightclub memorial wall.

Surveillance video from Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. shows a man in a wheelchair go up to the wall and set it on fire.

The One Pulse Foundation says three angel banners were burned along with other items near the offering wall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orlando Police Department information line at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96.

