$481 million awarded to more than 100 projects to improve water quality

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state will be awarding grants for a total of $481 million to more than 100 projects to improve water quality and reduce nutrients in Florida's waterways.

The governor was joined by Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Science Officer Mark Rains for the announcement at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.

DeSantis said $394 million will go to wastewater programs for improvements, including septic-to-sewer projects, $67 million for projects to improve water quality and $20 million for a small community wastewater program.

"This is what Florida's quality of life is all about," DeSantis said. "This is what our economy runs on."

DeSantis also brought his daughter to the presentation to see the mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.

