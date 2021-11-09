Antrinette Harrell: Police searching for missing endangered Riviera Beach woman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman in Riviera Beach.
Antrinette Harrell, 43, was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, color slides and a silver backpack.
Anyone who locates Antrinette Harrell is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
