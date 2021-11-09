Advertisement

Dropkick Murphys shipping down to South Florida for concert

Al Barr of Dropkick Murphys performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY...
Al Barr of Dropkick Murphys performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Dropkick Murphys are shipping down to South Florida next year.

Revolution Live announced Tuesday morning that the Boston band will perform at the Fort Lauderdale venue March 8, 2022.

The Irish punk group found mainstream success with their 2006 song "I'm Shipping Up to Boston," which was heard in the Oscar-winning Martin Scorsese movie "The Departed."

It will be the last of three Florida stops for the band, who will also perform March 6 at the House of Blues Orlando and March 7 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Brightline train hits car on first day back after shutdown
Palm Beach County student disappears during JROTC field trip
Student who disappeared during JROTC trip found safe in Alabama
Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
DeSantis announces legislative agenda to address vaccine mandates, leaving OSHA

Latest News

DeSantis to host news conference with Department of Environmental Protection officials
Gators fire defensive coordinator, offensive line coach
Jury selection underway in murder trial stemming from 2017 SWAT team raid
Travis Rudolph expected to testify in 'stand your ground' hearing