Fla. Supreme Court rejects appeal of fired cop's conviction

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder for the 2015 fatal shooting of a stranded Black motorist.

In a two-paragraph statement, the court said it would not consider the appeal filed by fired Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja.

Raja is serving a 25-year sentence for the October 2015 killing of Corey Jones.

The decision lets stand an appellate court decision that said a defendant can be convicted of both manslaughter and attempted murder in the shooting of a single person.

Raja shot and killed Jones, who was stranded on the side of an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens after his SUV had broken down.

Corey Jones, who was a drummer in a church band, was fatally shot by then-Palm Beach Gardens police Officer Nouman Raja on Oct. 18, 2015.

Defense attorneys argued during trial that Raja shot Jones in self-defense. Jones, who had a concealed weapons permit, pulled a gun.

Prosecutors claimed Raja instigated the confrontation because he was working undercover and never identified himself as a police officer, leading Jones to believe that Raja was a robber.

Raja was the first Florida law enforcement officer in 30 years to be convicted of an on-duty shooting.

