Frank Kitzerow named interim Jupiter town manager

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A familiar face is returning to Jupiter. This time as interim town manager.

Former Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow was appointed to the job during a meeting held Monday night.

The Jupiter Town Council selected Kitzerow by a vote of 4 to 1.

Kitzerow was the town's chief of police from 2005 until 2018.

He resigned in April as the police chief for the School District of Palm Beach County — a job he had held since July 2018.

Jupiter's previous town manager, Matt Benoit, recently resigned after calls for ouster. He had held the post since 2017.

