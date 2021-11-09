Advertisement

Gators QB Anthony Richardson injures knee while dancing in hotel

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson injured his knee while dancing at the team hotel on the eve of a 40-17 loss at South Carolina.

Head coach Dan Mullen told reporters Monday that Richardson had been cleared to practice after suffering a concussion in the 34-7 loss to Georgia a week earlier.

But Richardson injured his knee Friday and received medical treatment Saturday.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88)...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the first half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The freshman quarterback, who recently took over as the team's starter, dressed for the game in case of emergency but didn't play.

Mullen said Richardson was "gimping around" the football facility Monday. Mullen said Richardson's "MRI came back clean," but it remains to be seen whether he'll play this weekend.

Emory Jones, who began the season as the starter, completed 17 of 30 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Gamecocks.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones attempts a pass during the first half of a game at South...
Florida quarterback Emory Jones attempts a pass during the first half of a game at South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 40-17.

The Gators (4-5, 2-5) have lost three consecutive Southeastern Conference games for the first time since 2017.

Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy after Saturday's lopsided loss.

Florida returns home to face Samford this Saturday at noon.

