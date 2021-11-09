Jury selection underway in case surrounding 2017 SWAT raid on the Treasure Coast

Jury selection is underway in a case surrounding a 2017 SWAT raid on the Treasure Coast that ended with the death of a young woman, and a man charged with several counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

On Monday, Judge Dan Vaughn addressed potential jurors in the case of Andrew Coffee IV.

It was back in March of 2017 when the drug raid was executed at a home off 35th Avenue in Gifford.

The sheriff’s office maintains after announcing its presence, two SWAT team members began to break a window where Coffee IV and his girlfriend were sleeping.

An arrest affidavit detailed Coffee IV fired shots first from inside the bedroom.

Coffee IV was formally charged in July 2017 with second-degree murder with a firearm, three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer by discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.

“As he shot no less than 4 rounds at our deputies, our SWAT team members returned fire, essentially a firefight," said Former Sheriff Deryl Loar in 2017.

RELATED: Alteria Woods: Family of woman killed by Indian River County deputies demand more answers at meeting

Coffee IV's family disputes who shot first, but in the crossfire, Coffee’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Alteria Woods, was killed.

She was hit by law enforcement rounds.

Those officers were cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury.

The shooting prompted several rallies and calls for the sheriff’s office to get body cameras. The agency recently acquired them and they’re now in regular use.

Earlier this year, Judge Vaughn denied a request from Coffee IV's defense team that he was eligible for immunity under the states’ “Stand Your Ground” law.

Jury selection continues Tuesday. The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

