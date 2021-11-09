Advertisement

New affordable housing complex coming to Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday in Fort Pierce for a new affordable housing development.

Blue Sky Landing is a 164-unit apartment community being built at McNeil Road and Portofino Landings Boulevard.

St. Lucie County leased the nine-acre property to Tampa-based developer Blue Sky Communities.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Blue Sky Landing apartment was held in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Nov. 9, 2021.

Rent levels are projected to start at under $400 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and up to about $1,000 for a three-bedroom unit.

"Affordable housing means a place where a working family can live and be comfortable and thrive and pay a rent that doesn't break the bank," said Shawn Wilson of Blue Sky Communities.

The first phase should be completed in about 14-months. Application and rental information will be available next fall with an anticipated opening date of December 2022.

