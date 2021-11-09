Advertisement

Police investigating body found in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Police are investigating after a body was found in West Palm Beach Monday evening.

According to West Palm Beach police, the body was located at 5:30 p..m. during a welfare check in the 3000 block of Paseo Navarra.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Officials said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

