West Palm nominated for best holiday lights display

West Palm Beach's holiday lights celebration has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best in the country.

This is part of the news outlet's 10Best "Best Public Holiday Lights Display."

Voting is now open for the reader's choice poll and will end on Dec. 6 at noon.

The public is invited to vote once per day during this time.

The city's holiday celebration features Sandi, a 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday tree made out of sand topped with a Santa snow globe.

"We are honored to once again have one of our signature community events nominated in a USA TODAY 10Best competition," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. "We encourage everyone who has enjoyed Sandi and our public light displays to make sure you cast your daily vote. This year is a big birthday for Sandi, her 10th, and we know a win will make the celebration even sweeter!"

This is the second 10Best nomination for the city this year, having previously won the title of "Best Farmers Market" in the country for the GreenMarket.

Click here to look at other cities competing against West Palm Beach for the top award.

