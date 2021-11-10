Advertisement

Crocodile becomes regular guest of North Palm Beach Country Club

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The North Palm Beach Country Club has added one more hazard on the course — a crocodile.

The Village of North Palm Beach is warning people about the crocodile that's living in the golf course's ponds.

"It's kind of menacing looking and kind of scary with all the kids that we have here and all the activity out here," resident Jeff Egizio told WPTV.

Egizio is one of the many residents who have taken notice.

"I haven't gotten that close and I don't think I will," he said.

But Egizio has given the American crocodile a name — "Crikey."

The village said the crocodile can't be removed due to federal law, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has posted a sign to raise awareness.

The FWC said conflicts between crocodiles and people are rare, but there are precautions people can take.

The precautions include keeping a safe distance, keeping pets on a leash and away from the water and swimming in only designated swimming areas.

"What's kind of scary is, you know, at some point he's leaving these lakes and has to go three, four, 500 yards across," Egizio said.

So if your shot goes too close to the water, you might want to take a mulligan.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Student disappeared with aspiring rapper she met on Instagram Live, sheriff says
Brightline train hits car on first day back after shutdown
Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Port St. Lucie doctor to be honored for numerous vaccine clinics, administering 10,000+ doses

Latest News

Shopping time, young teenage girl with shopping bags at shopping mall
Grab your gifts early at the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds!
Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
A Child’s Home: Students Speak Up for Kids
Operations now running at Martin Co. Tax Collector's Office
Hispanic growth signals need for new district maps
HCA Healthcare announces vaccine mandate for employees