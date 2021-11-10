Advertisement

Gold Star family gets mortgage-free home on Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kathi and Gene Sandburg were not surprised their son became a U.S. Navy helicopter flight medic.

"He was fun, adventurous. He was always the first, when we were on the boat, to jump in the water," Kathi Sandburg said.

Raised on the Treasure Coast, Brendon Sandburg died in a training exercise in 2007, leaving behind a daughter. But he's still looking out for his Gold Star family.

The Sandburgs joined the Port St. Lucie Neighborhood Services Department and GL Homes on Wednesday to break ground on their new home.

"They're not giving us a house," Gene Sandburg said. "They're giving Brendon a house."

The Sandburgs were chosen by St. Lucie County's Veteran Services to receive the mortgage-free home.

"They're not giving us a house," Gene Sandburg, accompanied by his wife, Kathi, said. "They're...
"They're not giving us a house," Gene Sandburg, accompanied by his wife, Kathi, said. "They're giving Brendon a house."

"We all owe the family a huge debt of gratitude and we just feel honored that we can step up and do something," Ryan Courson, regional vice president at GL Homes, said.

Kathi Sandburg said her son is still "taking care of us, you know, to make sure that, in our old age, we have a place where we love."

This will be the second home built under Port St. Lucie's Homes for Heroes program. In fact, it will be just two lots away from the first one. The Heintz family received the keys to their home in March.

The Sandburg home will be ready for them to move into next summer.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Student disappeared with aspiring rapper she met on Instagram Live, sheriff says
Brightline train hits car on first day back after shutdown
Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Port St. Lucie doctor to be honored for numerous vaccine clinics, administering 10,000+ doses

Latest News

HCA Healthcare announces vaccine mandate for employees
Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds new conference in Jacksonville
Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines budget requests for education
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz celebrates a 27-10 victory over Florida State after an...
Amid Miami-FSU week, Diaz reveals tie that binds programs