Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines budget requests for education

Florida's governor was in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning to outline his education budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for the annoucement.

"Fortunately in the state of Florida, we're at a very strong budget position. Our reserves are incredibly healthy, particularly given what people were projecting when COVID first hit," DeSantis said. "Every month we tend to bring in significantly more revenue over the revenue estimate."

He said the budget will emphasize teacher pay, mental health, progress monitoring, school safety and workforce education.

Here’s a quick summary of ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩’ education budget proposal for next fiscal year: pic.twitter.com/cqcYUJkEcb — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) November 10, 2021

The governor said he continues to be worried about inflation and the increased cost of living.

"It does represent a threat to having a vibrant economy. It absolutely impacts every family's budget," DeSantis said.

Scripps Only Content 2021