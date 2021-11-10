Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines budget requests for education

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida's governor was in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning to outline his education budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for the annoucement.

"Fortunately in the state of Florida, we're at a very strong budget position. Our reserves are incredibly healthy, particularly given what people were projecting when COVID first hit," DeSantis said. "Every month we tend to bring in significantly more revenue over the revenue estimate."

He said the budget will emphasize teacher pay, mental health, progress monitoring, school safety and workforce education.

The governor said he continues to be worried about inflation and the increased cost of living.

"It does represent a threat to having a vibrant economy. It absolutely impacts every family's budget," DeSantis said.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Student disappeared with aspiring rapper she met on Instagram Live, sheriff says
Brightline train hits car on first day back after shutdown
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
Port St. Lucie doctor to be honored for numerous vaccine clinics, administering 10,000+ doses

Latest News

Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds new conference in Jacksonville
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz celebrates a 27-10 victory over Florida State after an...
Amid Miami-FSU week, Diaz reveals tie that binds programs
Carnival Cruise Line sailing out of Tampa starting this month
Village of North Palm Beach warns about crocodile living in golf course ponds