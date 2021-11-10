Advertisement

HCA Healthcare announces vaccine mandate for employees

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A major hospital group announced Tuesday they will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, which has 49 locations in Florida, will require all workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus by Jan. 4.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

HCA is the parent company of JFK Medical Center's campuses in Atlantis and West Palm Beach along with Palms West Hospital near Loxahatchee Groves.

The CEO of HCA told employees that a first dose of the vaccine is required by Dec. 5, according to a report by WCTV in Tallahassee.

Below is a statement that HCA released to WPTV regarding the vaccine mandate:

In compliance with federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements, HCA Healthcare colleagues will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by January 4, 2022. We have plans in place based on processes, best practices and knowledge gained from our operations in states that have already mandated vaccination. Since COVID-19 vaccines became available earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as our infectious disease experts, have been strongly encouraging vaccination as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus and the majority of HCA Healthcare colleagues have already been fully vaccinated. We are working with our colleagues to assist those that have not yet received the vaccine.

HCA joins Baptist Health hospitals, which include Boca Raton Regional and Bethesda East and West, with implementing a vaccine mandate for workers.

Before HCA's announcement, Baptist Health was the only local hospital group requiring COVID-19 vaccinations from its staff.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been animate against requiring workers to be vaccinated against the virus, saying last week that the state will be suing the federal government to stop the new rules from taking effect.

The federal policy would affect tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees.

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily blocked the Biden administration's new vaccine rules.

However, the White House said Monday that businesses should move forward with the requirements despite the ruling.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Student disappeared with aspiring rapper she met on Instagram Live, sheriff says
Brightline train hits car on first day back after shutdown
Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Port St. Lucie doctor to be honored for numerous vaccine clinics, administering 10,000+ doses

Latest News

Gold Star family gets mortgage-free home on Treasure Coast
Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds new conference in Jacksonville
Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines budget requests for education
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz celebrates a 27-10 victory over Florida State after an...
Amid Miami-FSU week, Diaz reveals tie that binds programs