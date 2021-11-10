Advertisement

Missing 11-year-old West Palm Beach girl found safe, deputies say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPDATE: Serenity Johnson has returned home, deputies say.

EARLIER STORY:

Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from West Palm Beach.

Serenity Johnson was last seen at an apartment complex near Military Trail and Okeechobee Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera didn't say how long Serenity has been missing but said the girl ran away from home.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Scripps Only Content 2021

