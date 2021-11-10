Missing 11-year-old West Palm Beach girl found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: Serenity Johnson has returned home, deputies say.

EARLIER STORY:

Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from West Palm Beach.

Serenity Johnson was last seen at an apartment complex near Military Trail and Okeechobee Boulevard.

Have you seen Serenity?



Serenity Johnson is missing and she is only 11 years old. She went missing from 1607 Quail Lake Dr. Apartments in #WestPalmBeach. RT to help us bring her back home. #Missing pic.twitter.com/7RyR8nuDBX — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) November 10, 2021

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera didn't say how long Serenity has been missing but said the girl ran away from home.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

