Operations now running at Martin Co. Tax Collector's Office

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Martin County Tax Collector's Office in Stuart is back up and running Wednesday at full capacity.

The news comes after the agency was closed last month for nearly two weeks after a possible ransomware attack.

Some operations at the Stuart office on Willoughby Road had been back online since Nov. 2, allowing people to pay their property taxes.

Tax Collector Ruth Pietruszewski said the trouble started on Oct. 16 when she could no longer log into her system. She took immediate action, shutting down the computer system and notifying proper authorities.

Pietruszewski said Wednesday she's been working to get the Palm City, Indiantown and Hobe Sound satellite offices back up and running.

The FBI continues to investigate the incident, looking at forensics to discern the nature of the problem.

