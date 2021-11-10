Paychecks for Patriots job fair to take place in Fort Pierce

Paychecks for Patriots, a statewide hiring initiative geared towards veterans and their military family members, is taking place Wednesday near downtown Fort Pierce.

The job fair will be from 3-6 p.m. at the River Walk Center located on Indian River Drive and will feature as many as 15 local employers.

"The veterans always have head of the line to come into our events, but today is going to be the biggest event just for them and their spouses," said Victor Melendez, veteran employment representative for CareerSource Research Coast. "Port St. Lucie is growing everyday as you know and the veteran population is growing as well."

Over the last eight years, close to 7,000 veterans and military family members across Florida have gained employment through Paychecks for Patriots.

This year, the hiring event is also open to the general public beginning at 4 p.m., an hour after veterans can enter.

"Comparing the non-veteran population and the veteran population when it comes to unemployment, veterans are slightly lower," said Melendez. "We are currently in the state of Florida, 4% compared to 5%. So even though six to eight months ago those numbers were higher, you can see the numbers are dwindling down."

The event is free to attend.

All employers participating in Wednesday's Paychecks for Patriots are listed below:

Waste Pro

Walmart Distributing

Armelinni Transportation

A1 Trusses

St. Lucie County

PEPUP Tech

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority

Vietnam Vets of IRC

Mission BBQ

VSO-PSL

Manpower

GL Staffing

ABC Medical

SandHill Cove

Venergy

