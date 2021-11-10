Advertisement

Some Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners employees could earn $500 dollars if fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Treasury SecretaryÊTimothy GeithnerÕs signature can be seen on a new...
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Treasury SecretaryÊTimothy GeithnerÕs signature can be seen on a new twenty dollar bill, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on July 21, 2011 in Washington, DC. The roots of The Bureau of Engraving and Printing can be traced back to 1862, when a single room was used in the basement of the main Treasury building before moving to its current location on 14th Street in 1864. The Washington printing facility has been responsible for printing all of the paper Federal Reserve notes up until 1991 when it shared the printing responsibilities with a new western facility that opened in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday its employees are eligible for a one-time $500 paycheck credit incentive once they are fully vaccinated.

The deadline for the incentive is Dec. 31, 2021.

The board said all permanent, full-time employees who have reported their vaccination status from May 1 to Oct 1, 2021, will receive a $25 gift card. The $500 will be received in their paycheck automatically. No further action is required.

Employees who are already vaccinated should click here to report vaccination status.

Proof of vaccination is needed before in order to become eligible to receive the $500 paycheck credit.

The vaccination series must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.

To find a free COVID-19 vaccine near you, click here, or text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Student disappeared with aspiring rapper she met on Instagram Live, sheriff says
Brightline train hits car on first day back after shutdown
Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Port St. Lucie doctor to be honored for numerous vaccine clinics, administering 10,000+ doses

Latest News

Shopping time, young teenage girl with shopping bags at shopping mall
Grab your gifts early at the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds!
Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
A Child’s Home: Students Speak Up for Kids
Operations now running at Martin Co. Tax Collector's Office
Hispanic growth signals need for new district maps