Village of North Palm Beach warns about crocodile living in golf course ponds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The North Palm Beach Country Club has added one more hazard on the course, a crocodile.

The Village of North Palm Beach is warning people about the crocodile that's living in the golf course's ponds.

The village says the crocodile can't be removed due to federal law, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has posted a sign to bring awareness

The Fish & Wildlife Commission says conflicts between crocodiles and people are rare, but there are precautions you should take.

The precautions include keeping your distance, keeping pets on a leash and away from the water and swimming in only designated swimming areas.

So if your shot goes too close to the water, you might want to take a mulligan.

