Big Dog Ranch Rescue hopes to help veterans with PTSD

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a 4,000-square-foot state of the art facility to help veterans returning home with post traumatic stress disorder.

The goal is to provide service dogs to men and women in uniform free of charge.

The Hoffman Family Veteran Dog Training Lodge owner said the country needs more options to help those returning from serving in the military.

All dogs in the program will also be given a new hope as they will be rescues from natural disasters and abuse.

Robin Friedman, executive director, said Big Dog Ranch Rescue needs help with fundraising to train the dogs.

One service dog requires about 12-18 months of training and can cost upwards of $10,000.

Friedman said their goal is provide at least 10 veterans with service dogs through donations collected throughout the holiday season.

