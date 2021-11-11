Broadway Avenue crime spilling into nearby neighborhoods

The police chief, residents, and business owners were all in the same room looking for solutions after requesting a meeting with West Palm Beach's top cop.

"We called y'all. It took some time to get there," one woman said.

Another was looking for other solutions to fighting crime.

"It has to change," she said.

And one woman was simply scared.

"I don't want to end up in the lake," she said.

These people are tired and are sharing frustrations within their own West Palm Beach neighborhood.

"The drug dealers and prostitutes hang out in a vacant lot," one man said.

Many in attendance said their concerns are centered on Broadway Avenue.

And while the City of West Palm Beach reported an overall decrease in its crime rate in the latest statewide stats, residents like Dwayne White said that's not the reality he's facing. White brought his concerns to West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderly.

"It breaks my heart I can't confidently tell my wife and kids to go out at night and go for a walk," he said.

Chief Adderly said the Broadway corridor already has his attention as his officers are actively working the area.

He said since January they've made 53 drug arrests and 52 more arrests for prostitution.

"To see from the residents' perception as to how effective our responses gives us another way of evaluating our successes," he said.

Chief Adderly will meet with the residents again in the Broadway area on Dec. 8. At that time, he'll give them updates on the moves the department has made to curb crime in that area.

Scripps Only Content 2021