Man dies days after triple shooting at 'huge' block party in Pahokee

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of one of three victims shot during a large block party in Pahokee Saturday evening.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said one of the victims, a 31-year-old Greenacres man whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

The triple-shooting occurred while a party was being held to celebrate Saturday night's "Muck Bowl" between rival high schools Glades Central and Pahokee High School.

Barbera said deputies attempted to break up the large block party in the area of S. Lake Avenue and Daniel Place just after 10 p.m. when gunshots were heard.

Three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials said Wednesday the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

