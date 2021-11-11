Advertisement

Man dies days after triple shooting at 'huge' block party in Pahokee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of one of three victims shot during a large block party in Pahokee Saturday evening.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said one of the victims, a 31-year-old Greenacres man whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

The triple-shooting occurred while a party was being held to celebrate Saturday night's "Muck Bowl" between rival high schools Glades Central and Pahokee High School.

Barbera said deputies attempted to break up the large block party in the area of S. Lake Avenue and Daniel Place just after 10 p.m. when gunshots were heard.

Three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials said Wednesday the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Student disappeared with aspiring rapper she met on Instagram Live, sheriff says
Brightline train hits car on first day back after shutdown
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
Port St. Lucie doctor to be honored for numerous vaccine clinics, administering 10,000+ doses

Latest News

School leaders, legislative delegation meet to discuss priorities
Stuart mother arrested, child safe in Rhode Island, police say
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Treasury SecretaryÊTimothy GeithnerÕs signature can be seen on a new...
Some Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners employees could earn $500 dollars if fully vaccinated
Shopping time, young teenage girl with shopping bags at shopping mall
Grab your gifts early at the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds!