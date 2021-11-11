Advertisement

Some Palm Beach County employees could earn $500 if fully vaccinated

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Commissioners announced Wednesday its employees are eligible for a one-time $500 paycheck credit incentive once they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The deadline for the incentive is Dec. 31.

The board said all permanent, full-time employees who have reported their vaccination status from May 1 to Oct 1, 2021, will receive a $25 gift card. The $500 will be received in their paycheck automatically. No further action is required.

Employees who are already vaccinated should click here to report vaccination status.

Proof of vaccination is needed before in order to become eligible to receive the $500 paycheck credit.

The vaccination series must be completed by Dec. 31.

To find a free COVID-19 vaccine near you, click here, or text your ZIP code to 438829 or call 800-232-0233.

