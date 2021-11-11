Advertisement

Stuart Air Show takes flight this weekend

An F-15 jet fighter kicks in its afterburnes as it climbs into the skies at the Veterans Day...
An F-15 jet fighter kicks in its afterburnes as it climbs into the skies at the Veterans Day weekend Stuart Air Show in Stuart, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/ Doug Murray)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High-flying aircraft will be on display and ready to entertain visitors at the Stuart Air Show this weekend.

The annual event takes place Friday through Sunday at Witham Field in Martin County with a variety of aerial performers.

A full schedule of military planes, jets, helicopters and other aircraft will take flight starting Friday evening.

Some of the highlights include:

  • F-22 Raptor demo team
  • USAF F-16 demo team
  • A-10C Thunderbolt II
  • C-17 demo team
  • US Navy E-2C Hawkeye demo team
  • Marine Corps V-22 Osprey
  • P-51 Mustang
  • Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration

Visitors will also get to see a race between the Shockwave Jet Truck and an aircraft. The jet truck holds the record for fastest in the world at 376 mph.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

WPTV is a proud sponsor and will also have Chopper 5 and Weather Pilot 5 on display at the event as well.

General admission prices are $30.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Not only does the annual event entertain, but it also helps multiple area charities.

Each year the Stuart Air show donates tens of thousands of dollars to charities as well as service programs for children and veterans.

