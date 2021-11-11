Veterans Day deals on entertainment, dining and shopping in South Florida and Treasure Coast

Thursday is Veterans Day, a day dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Every year restaurants and attractions across the country offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.

Entertainment

The Palm Beach Zoo is offering veterans and active-duty military free entry not just today, but every day of the year and up to three family members also receive a 50% discount on tickets.

Lion Country Safari is offering discounted tickets at $23 to veterans and active-duty military through Sunday.

The Flagler Museum is a great place to spend a few hours immersed in Palm Beach History veterans receive free entry during normal general admission hours on Thursday.

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is offering all active-duty military personnel and veterans. The offer includes a free round of mini golf on the conservation course.



Dining

Applebee's offers a full-size entrée from an exclusive menu and a $5 voucher.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse will be offering a free entrée up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper.

Bonefish Grill is offering a 10% "Heros Discount" year-round with valid ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries, with the offer being available for dine-in or takeout.

Carrabba's Italian Grill is a 10% discount year-round with valid ID.

Chili's will be serving complimentary meals from a select menu.

Denny's will be offering a free build-your-own grand slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.

Golden Corral includes a free "thank you" meal when dining in.

Hooters will be giving a free entrée from a select menu with a purchase of a beverage.

IHOP offers free red, white and blue pancakes.

Metro Diner is giving a 50% discount to all veterans and 10% off year-round, with valid military ID.

Red Lobster will be offering a free appetizer or dessert from a select Veterans Day menu.

Starbucks will offer a free tall hot brewed coffee for military service members and spouses.

Tijuana Flats will be giving 50% discounts on all adult entrees.

Wawa will be giving a free cup of coffee.

Retail

Bass Pro Shops is offering 10% off (exclusions apply) both online and in-store, November 8 through 11. Firearms and ammo will be discounted by 5%.

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering veterans, active duty, and spouses get 25% off their entire purchase from November 11 through 14.

Dollar General is offering a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases on November 11 through 14.

Home Depot offers a 10% discount year-round to active duty and retirees.

Publix is offering veterans, active military personnel, and their families save 10% on groceries on November 11.

Target is offering a 10% discount from October 31 through November 13 to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families.

