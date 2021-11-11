Advertisement

Winter the Dolphin remains in critical condition

The star of the “Dolphin Tale” is likely fighting a gastrointestinal infection, veterinarians confirm.
Winter the dolphin is being treated for an infection. Her condition has worsened recently,...
Winter the dolphin is being treated for an infection. Her condition has worsened recently, aquarium staff say.(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter the Dolphin is in critical condition and she is receiving around the clock medical care, Clearwater Aquarium confirms.

The prosthetic-tailed bottlenose dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” is worsening, officials said in a press conference. Test results show that despite treatment her intestinal abnormalities have intensified, making Winter’s condition critical.

Veterinary staff say that Winter is likely fighting a gastrointestinal infection. She has had them before, but never on this scale. Vets cited that her intestines and organs are misplaced in her body due to the loss of her tail at 2-months-old in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral.

The President of Clearwater Aquarium said that behaviorally Winter was in high spirits...but that she “was not responding to treatment the way we would like.”

“On behalf of the CMA staff and Winter’s care team, we thank everyone for the incredible outpour of love and support you have shown Winter since her rescue in 2005 and especially these last few days. Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey,” read a statement released Wednesday by the Aquarium.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student disappeared with aspiring rapper she met on Instagram Live, sheriff says
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines budget requests for education
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
Crocodile becomes regular guest of North Palm Beach Country Club

Latest News

Teen son of Pleasure P named murder suspect after I-595 shooting
Where are we now? More than a year after death of George Floyd
Book created to raise money for cemetery's upkeep
FPL workers hold protest against vaccine mandate