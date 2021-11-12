Advertisement

Dolphins win second straight, top Ravens 22-10

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) celebrates with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) celebrates with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after Tagovailoa scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Ravens 22-10.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By Tim Reynolds
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench and capped his night with a 1-yard sneak for a score with 2:19 left and the Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night.

Tagovailoa threw for 158 yards. He relieved Jacoby Brissett, who passed for 156 yards before needing to depart in the third quarter with an injured right knee.

Baltimore's streak of 51 consecutive regular-season games with at least 14 points came to an end.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Teen son of Pleasure P named murder suspect after I-595 shooting
Longest-tenured public school coach in Palm Beach County fired
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Man dies days after triple shooting at ‘huge’ block party in Pahokee
Veterans Day deals on entertainment, dining and shopping in South Florida and Treasure Coast

Latest News

St. Lucie Public Schools opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and families
Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball ahead of Miami defensive back...
5 most memorable Florida State wins versus Miami
First man with Down syndrome to complete Ironman triathlon inspiring others
Honoring the WWII generation