Advertisement

Florida Community Health Centers to offer voluntary COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and older in Martin County

Flu vaccine being administered to National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) staffers...
Flu vaccine being administered to National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) staffers in Bethesda, Maryland, September 30, 2020. Federica Narancio(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Community Health Centers will offer the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to interested Martin County School District students, families and employees ages 5 and older.

Children ages 18 and under must have a parent or legal guardian present to obtain the vaccination.

All individuals receiving the voluntary COVID-19 vaccination must complete a consent form and present it to personnel at the time of the vaccination.

The schools listed below will be giving vaccinations from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting next week

JD Parker Elementary School will offer the first dose of the vaccine on Nov. 17 and the second dose on Dec. 8.

Warfield Elementary School will offer the first dose of the vaccine on Nov. 18 and the second dose on Dec. 9.

Port Salerno Elementary School will offer the first dose of the vaccine on Nov. 19 and the second dose on Dec. 10.

For more information, please contact Florida Community Health Centers at 772- 403-5650, or click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Longest-tenured public school coach in Palm Beach County fired
Teen son of Pleasure P named murder suspect after I-595 shooting
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Man dies days after triple shooting at ‘huge’ block party in Pahokee
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

'Miya's Law' filed in Florida Senate
West Palm's PAL program expands reach for kids ages 3 to 17
Shopping time, young teenage girl with shopping bags at shopping mall
Grab your gifts early at the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds!
Non-profit organization to host free Narcan distribution, community BBQ in Boynton Beach