Grab your gifts early at the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds!

Shopping time, young teenage girl with shopping bags at shopping mall
Shopping time, young teenage girl with shopping bags at shopping mall
By Megan Hayes
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Get ready to shop ‘til you drop!

Make your list and check it (off) twice at the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds. The event is November 20-21, 2021 in West Palm Beach. It’s the perfect opportunity for you to get your holiday shopping done early this year!

Enjoy hundreds of vendors at this two-day outdoor event. You’ll be able to shop thousands of items from hand crafted goods and jewelry to clothing and unique products. Plus, there will be food, drinks, and live music at the family-friendly fair.

Score a big deal starting November 11, 2021 for the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds. Go to FOX29Deals.com to grab two tickets for just $5. You better hurry before we sell out!

*Post sponsored by POTTC Events.

