Longest-tenured public school coach in Palm Beach Co. fired

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Al Shipman is finished after seven seasons as head football coach at his alma mater.

"Palm Beach Lakes Community High School has decided to move in a different direction with its football program," Principal David Alfonso told WPTV in a statement Thursday. "As such, Al Shipman will no longer be serving as our head football coach. We will be conducting a statewide search to find the next coach to lead the Rams both on and off the football field."

Shipman was the longest-tenured football coach in the School District of Palm Beach County. He was 35-39 with two playoff appearances and a district championship during his seven seasons at the school.

Palm Beach Lakes Community High School head football coach Al Shipman appears visibly angry on the sideline during a game.

The Rams are just three seasons removed from winning 10 games and their first district championship since 1996, but they slumped to a 1-6 record during a coronavirus-shortened season last year and were just 2-8 this year.

A graduate of Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, Shipman went on to play fullback for the Miami Hurricanes in the 1990s.

