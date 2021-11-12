Longest-tenured public school coach in Palm Beach Co. fired
Al Shipman is finished after seven seasons as head football coach at his alma mater.
"Palm Beach Lakes Community High School has decided to move in a different direction with its football program," Principal David Alfonso told WPTV in a statement Thursday. "As such, Al Shipman will no longer be serving as our head football coach. We will be conducting a statewide search to find the next coach to lead the Rams both on and off the football field."
Shipman was the longest-tenured football coach in the School District of Palm Beach County. He was 35-39 with two playoff appearances and a district championship during his seven seasons at the school.
The Rams are just three seasons removed from winning 10 games and their first district championship since 1996, but they slumped to a 1-6 record during a coronavirus-shortened season last year and were just 2-8 this year.
A graduate of Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, Shipman went on to play fullback for the Miami Hurricanes in the 1990s.
