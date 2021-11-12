Advertisement

'Miya's Law' filed in Florida Senate

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The death of an Orlando teen may lead to improved apartment safety in the Sunshine State.

Lawmakers Friday morning filed Miya's Law, which was prompted by the killing of 19-year-old Miya Marcano earlier this year.

Police believe a maintenance worker attacked and killed Marcano at her home in September. They said he was able to gain access with a master key — despite having a criminal background.

Family and friends have since formed the Miya Marcano Foundation. Their goal has been, in part, to push for change and seek more stringent apartment security standards to prevent a future tragedy.

Miya Marcano's body was found on Oct. 2 after she was reported missing in September.
Miya Marcano's body was found on Oct. 2 after she was reported missing in September.

"We have put together what I consider to be a really good bipartisan bill," said Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, who filed SB 898.

Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, plans to file a companion measure in the House in the coming days.

If approved, Miya's Law would make several changes:

  • Require apartments to do background checks on all employees using national databases
  • Landlords would be able to disqualify those convicted of violent or sexual crimes for employment
  • Require apartments to create and maintain logs for keys and increase unit entry notices from 12 to 24 hours
Sen. Linda Stewart filed a bill for Miya's Law on Nov. 12, 2021.
Sen. Linda Stewart filed a bill for Miya's Law on Nov. 12, 2021.

"I can't always be 100% that we're going to catch everything that goes on," Stewart said. "But, I think that had all of these things been in place, we might have had a chance to catch what was happening here in central Florida and what happened to Miya."

Stewart said the legislation already had some Republican support and the approval of key stakeholders like the Florida Apartment Association.

In a statement, the FAA said the bill "would codify industry best practices related to employee background screening and apartment access protocols."

Jodi Lewis is optimistic that lawmakers will pass the bill.
Jodi Lewis is optimistic that lawmakers will pass the bill.

Marcano's parents and the members of the Marcano Foundation also spoke with Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Friday. They urged the administration to back the bill as well.

"I got a sense that she's definitely supportive of, you know, seeing things come into place to keep residents safe and secure," said Foundation Board Member Jodi Lewis. "We really think that this is a no-brainer because it affects all of us in some way, shape or form."

The Legislature will get its say when members return for the regular session in January.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Longest-tenured public school coach in Palm Beach County fired
Teen son of Pleasure P named murder suspect after I-595 shooting
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Man dies days after triple shooting at ‘huge’ block party in Pahokee
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

West Palm's PAL program expands reach for kids ages 3 to 17
Shopping time, young teenage girl with shopping bags at shopping mall
Grab your gifts early at the Holiday Shopping Fair at South Florida Fairgrounds!
Non-profit organization to host free Narcan distribution, community BBQ in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach Gardens police officer arrested