Quinteto Astor Piazzolla: Tango music comes to the Kravis Center this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In celebration of Astor Piazzolla's 100th birthday, the Latin Grammy-winning Quinteto Astor Piazzolla will pay tribute to the man who revolutionized tango music forever.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the five virtuoso soloists who will interpret the vast repertoire of the legendary composer, bringing their passion and artistry to the stage.

The group has been performing Piazzolla’s original arrangements worldwide for more than 20 years, capturing the true aesthetic of Piazzolla’s sound.

This weekend, Quinteto Astor Piazzolla will present a fearless ensemble that revitalizes Piazzolla’s legacy.

Performances will take place on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.

To purchase tickets, click here. or call 561-832-7469.

To learn more about the theater's current health and safety protocols, click here.

