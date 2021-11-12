Raymond Meyer: Police searching for missing endangered teen in Riviera Beach
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Riviera Beach police are looking for a missing and endangered boy.
Raymond A Meyer,15, was last seen in the 2500 block of Ocean Avenue.
He was wearing a denim jacket, no shirt, khaki pants and black flip-flops.
Anyone who comes in contact with Raymond Meter is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or the nearest police department.
Scripps Only Content 2021