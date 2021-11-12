Raymond Meyer: Police searching for missing endangered teen in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach police are looking for a missing and endangered boy.

Raymond A Meyer,15, was last seen in the 2500 block of Ocean Avenue.

He was wearing a denim jacket, no shirt, khaki pants and black flip-flops.

Anyone who comes in contact with Raymond Meter is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or the nearest police department.

🚨 Missing and Endangered juvenile 🚨



Raymond A Meyer 1/10/06 W/M



Last seen wearing denim jacket, no shirt , khaki pants and black flip flops. Last seen in the 2500 block of Ocean Avenue. If contact is made please call RBPD (561-845-4123) or your nearest PD. #RBPD pic.twitter.com/SLapoi105X — Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) November 12, 2021

