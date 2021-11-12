Advertisement

St. Lucie Public Schools opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and families

By Kamrel Eppinger
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
St. Lucie Public Schools is helping to get more children and their families get vaccinated.

That district has partnered with Florida Community Health Centers to launch a new vaccine program.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to students 5 years of age and older, their families, and district employees.

Participants can reserve their spot by calling their desired clinic location.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present to receive their vaccination.

Clinic locations are as follows:

Manatee K8 1450 SW Heatherwood Blvd Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 | 772-340-4745 Location: Gymnasium First Dose Date: November 12 Second Dose Date: December 3 Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

Northport K8 250 NW Floresta Dr. Port St. Lucie, FL 34983 | 772-340-4700 Location: Cafeteria First Dose Date: November 15 Second Dose Date: December 6 Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

C.A. Moore 827 N 29th St. Fort Pierce, FL 34947 | 772-468-5315 Location: Cafeteria First Dose Date: November 16 Second Dose Date: December 7 Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

FCHC Lincoln Park Center 3090 Avenue G, Suite A Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Date: November 20 Walk-ups Only Time: 11 a.m. -4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

