St. Lucie Public Schools opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and families
St. Lucie Public Schools is helping to get more children and their families get vaccinated.
That district has partnered with Florida Community Health Centers to launch a new vaccine program.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to students 5 years of age and older, their families, and district employees.
Participants can reserve their spot by calling their desired clinic location.
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present to receive their vaccination.
Clinic locations are as follows:
Manatee K8 1450 SW Heatherwood Blvd Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 | 772-340-4745 Location: Gymnasium First Dose Date: November 12 Second Dose Date: December 3 Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
Northport K8 250 NW Floresta Dr. Port St. Lucie, FL 34983 | 772-340-4700 Location: Cafeteria First Dose Date: November 15 Second Dose Date: December 6 Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
C.A. Moore 827 N 29th St. Fort Pierce, FL 34947 | 772-468-5315 Location: Cafeteria First Dose Date: November 16 Second Dose Date: December 7 Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
FCHC Lincoln Park Center 3090 Avenue G, Suite A Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Date: November 20 Walk-ups Only Time: 11 a.m. -4 p.m.
