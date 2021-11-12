Advertisement

West Palm marks completion of building project, groundbreaking of another

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Developers and the city of West Palm Beach are holding ceremonies Friday to commemorate both the completion and groundbreaking of some of the city's newest building projects.

Real estate firm Related Companies is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for their building called One Flagler, located at 170 Lakeview Ave. near the Intracoastal Waterway.

The city and firm are also commemorating the completion of a new building called 360 Rosemary located at 360 Rosemary Ave.

The 20-story 360 Rosemary building is a 297,000-square-foot office building with 10-foot clear ceilings on every floor located within the Rosemary Square dining and shopping area.

Related Companies Chairman and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, along with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, are scheduled to attend Friday's ceremonies.

The One Flager project will preserve the adjacent First Church of Christ Scientist, which was designed by African-American architect Julian Abele in 1928.

One Flagler will be a 25-story building featuring 270,000 square feet of office space, a restaurant and a reading room open to the public.

Ross and James are scheduled to speak at One Flagler from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Location of One Flagler

Location of 360 Rosemary:

