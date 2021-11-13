3 men shot in Belle Glade
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Three men are recovering after being shot in Belle Glade last night.
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of 4th Street at 8:13 p.m. Friday, where they located three men suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three men were transported to a local hospital.
They are all expected to survive.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate further.
There is no information on a suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2021