Health CEO leads after recount in Florida congressional race

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Health care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick maintained a five-vote margin in the final recount for the Democratic nomination in a Florida congressional race.

Final but unofficial results Friday showed Cherfilus-McCormick ahead of Dale Holness, a Broward County commissioner, for the party’s nomination in U.S. House District 20.

RELATED: Palm Beach County Canvassing Board certifies results for special primary election

The Democratic primary earlier this month was a special election for the seat long held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. Broward and Palm Beach County elections officials certified the final vote after a machine and hand recount while waiting for overseas ballots to come in.

Cherfilus-McCormick issued a statement claiming victory after the recount.

