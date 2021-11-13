Jupiter police: Suspect pulled knife on officer serving temporary injunction

A man pulled a knife on a police officer while serving a temporary injunction at a home, Jupiter police said Friday night.

At 3:51 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the Jupiter Village subdivision, which is east of Interstate 95 and south of Indiantown Road.

Nicholas Rubino threatened an officer’s life and pulled a knife on him, police said.

The unnammed successfully separated himself from Rubino without sustaining injury. But he barricaded himself in the residence.

The Jupiter Police Department SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiations Team and the Drone Team were called to the scene.

After de-escalation techniques were deployed, Rubino surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.

Rubino was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail. He face faces aggravated assault on a law enorcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief over $1,000.

Scripps Only Content 2021