Man fatally struck by train in Lake Worth Beach

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division are investigating the death of a man struck by a train just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to reports of a train vs. pedestrian on 10th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach at 12:55 a.m.

Deputies located a man lying on the railroad tracks approximately 150 yards sound of the intersection when the FECR train (107-12) struck him.

He was pronounced deceased by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews.

The man was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office.

His identity and next of kin are unknown at this time.

