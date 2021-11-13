Advertisement

Man fatally struck by train in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division are investigating the death of a man struck by a train just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to reports of a train vs. pedestrian on 10th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach at 12:55 a.m.

Deputies located a man lying on the railroad tracks approximately 150 yards sound of the intersection when the FECR train (107-12) struck him.

He was pronounced deceased by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews.

The man was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office.

His identity and next of kin are unknown at this time.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Longest-tenured public school coach in Palm Beach County fired
Palm Beach County certifies special primary election
Teen son of Pleasure P named murder suspect after I-595 shooting
Family, friends remember one of West Palm Beach's longtime cobblers
Palm Beach Gardens police officer arrested

Latest News

3 men shot in Belle Glade
Stuart Airshow vital to recruitment and national security
Miami linebacker Zach McCloud (53) celebrates after Florida State place kicker Ricky Aguayo...
5 most memorable Miami wins versus Florida State
Aimee Fielder: Stuart Air Show female pilot encourages more women to join industry