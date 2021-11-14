Advertisement

3,000 lbs. of food donated Friday in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Nov. 13, 2021
Everyone at WPTV would like to thank all the people who donated to our Bill Brooks' Food for Families food drive.

On Friday, more than 3,000 lbs. of food were collected during the drive at Seacoast Bank in Boynton Beach.

Those donations will go a long way to ensure families don't go hungry this holiday season.

Your chance to donate hasn't passed you by. There is another food drive on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Seacoast Bank on Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington.

